Hazel Crowe, 84, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman, with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 18, 1934, in Bonnie Blue, Va. She loved the Lord and studying the Bible. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was very talented and enjoyed painting artwork. She loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Rita Lewis; husband, Albert Crowe; brothers and sisters, Ethel Sturgill, Margaret Johnson, Emma Clifton, Hardy Lewis, Mary Jane Carmichael, John L. Lewis, Thomas Lewis "Junior" Jr., Bernard "Cotton" Lewis and Eugene Lewis.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Turnbill of Rockwood; grandsons, Ryan Watson and Tyler Turnbill; sister, Evonne Butler; sister-in-law, Dorothy Lewis, all of Rockwood; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family recieved friends from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Community Baptist Church, Rockwood. A memorial service was at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Community Baptist Church, Rockwood, with Pastor Daryn Griffis and Associate Pastor Harlan McBride officiating. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

