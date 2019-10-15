Hazel Genella Breedlove, 85, of Rockwood, died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Signature Health Care in Rockwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Cordie Baxter; and husband, Bruce Breedlove.
She is survived by children, Donna R. Hayes of Harriman, Robert C. Williams Jr. of Cleveland, Ronald Williams, Randy Williams and Sharon Wheeler, all of Rockwood.
The family received friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 5 p.m. Graveside and interment services were at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 16, 2019