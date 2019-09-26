Hazel Marie Givens Justice, 96, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

She was born and grew up in the Daysville community of Cumberland County. She later lived in Lenoir City, Rockwood, and her final home was in Loudon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Justice; son, Robert Daniel "Danny" Justice; and her mother, father and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and David Gaines, of Niota; son, J. Dale Justice, currently of Loudon; and a host of other family and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Rivergrove, Loudon, and the helpful staff at Loudon Funeral Home.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.