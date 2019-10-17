Hazel Miles, 94 went to be with her Heavenly Father Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Hazel was born in Coalfield July 5, 1925, and was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church. Hazel was an excellent seamstress for 40 plus years and was devoted to her family and friends. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Miles; parents, Rufus and Leola Townsend; brother, Johnny Townsend; and sister, Brenda Sue Tinker.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ward and son-in-law Johnny Ward of Kingston; sons, Hugh Miles and wife Sharon of Palmetto Ga., Roger Miles and wife Dana of Newman Ga.; grandchildren, Tracy Volkner, Ronnie Ward, Carlotta Ward and Rachel Miles; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Edgewood Baptist Church with the funeral to follow. Pastor Johnny Ward and the Rev. Larry Bolden officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Oct. 18, 2019