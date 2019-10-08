Hazel Terry Ellis Woods, 99, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
She was born Aug. 2, 1920, in Scott County. She was of the Baptist faith and loved music. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carnelon and Martha Terry; husbands, Clarence Ellis and Truman Woods; son, David Lynn Ellis; stepsons, J.C. Ellis, Daniel Ellis and Naaman Ellis; son-in-law, Bob L. Harmon; seven brothers; and one sister.
She is survived by son, Roy Frazer Ellis of Unicoi; daughters, Joyce Ann Ellis Woody (Boyd) of Kingston and Martha Lou Ellis Harmon of Lebanon; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lillie Glavich of Dade City, Fla.; and daughter-in-law, Dee Ellis.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Dilbert Terry officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Ron Woody officiating. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to either the Amedisys Foundation 665 Hwy. 68, Sweetwater, TN 37874 or the . Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
