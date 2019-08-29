Helen Emily Strickland, 93, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Honeycutt; husband, William Strickland; and daughter, Kathy Strickland.
Survivors include her daughter, Shela Strickland of Rockwood; and son, Bill Strickland (Cindy) of Kingston.
Visitation services will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The funeral service will follow from the chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Interment and burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 30, 2019