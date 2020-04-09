Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Louise Burdette Grasham. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Louise Burdette Grasham, 91, Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her earthly home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Grasham was born June 6, 1928, in Evensville to Lee and Lottie Burdette. She was the first born of six children. On Dec. 24, 1947, Helen married her late husband, Lowell D. Grasham. They were married for 65 years and had two sons. Helen and Lowell lived in Rockwood and moved to LaGrange, Ill. in 1963. In 1988, they moved back to Rockwood and have since resided there. Helen loved to play the piano. She shared her talent as a musician at various churches as well as playing for many gospel groups throughout the years. Helen was a member of Gateway Baptist Church in Rockwood, and in February of this year played her final service as their pianist. Helen will always be remembered for her love of Jesus and as an avid collector of bells, teapots and all things blue. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell D. Grasham; father and mother, Lee and Lottie Burdette; brothers, Junior Burdette and Corky Burdette; and sisters, Naomi McNure and Mary Tuggle.

Helen is survived by her sons, Lowell E. Grasham and wife Jody of Rockwood and Gary D. Grasham and wife Pam of Bedford Park, Ill.; two grandchildren, Heather Rousseau of Seymour and Robert Grasham of Rockwood; seven great-grandchildren, Rhys, Jordis, and Jace Rousseau of Seymour and Brooklyn, Shanna, Robert, Jr. and Leelyn Grasham of Clinton; sister, Leona Plemons of Kingston; and several other relatives and friends.

Due to the corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic, out of concern for public health, and in accordance with government guidelines, Private graveside services and interment will be held Friday, April 10, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with Pastor Jerry Leffew officiating. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway Baptist Church; P.O. Box 412; Rockwood, TN 37854. An online register is available at



