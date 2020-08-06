Helen Louise Cozart Roddy, 98,of Rockwood, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was a faithful member of Williams Chapel AME Zion of Emory Gap, and attended Speights Chapel AME Zion Church of Rockwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Lula Cozart; husband, Amos "Buster" Roddy; sons, Lawrence Edward Roddy, Willis Lee Roddy and Curtis Eskridge; seven brothers; four sisters; and son-in-law, Jerry S. Miller.

She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Jo Miller of Littlerock, Calif., Brenda Sue Easter (Troy) of Palmdale, Calif., Shirley Ann Roddy, Bonnie Roddy, Pamela Louise Roddy and Amy Christine Roddy, all of Rockwood; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Eskridge of Rockwood; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, with the service starting at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Smith, the Rev.Erica Hagler and the Rev. Mattie Thomas officiating. Interment will take place afterwards at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.





