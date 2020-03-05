On March 2, 2020, Helen Rhea Best passed away peacefully at her home in Knoxville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Oscar "Red" Best; son, Roy Lynn Best; sisters Ruby Gentry (Archie), Margaret Travis (Harold) and Edith Wright; and brother, Charles DeFord.

She leaves behind son, David Mark Best; daughter, Brenda Gail Best-Mount and son-in-law Steve Mount; Gladys Best and Freddy, brother-in-law and sister- in-law and Betty Best and Diane Mitchell, all of Dayton, Tenn. and William Wright of Chattanooga; and many wonderful nephews.

Helen loved going on pontoon boat rides on Watts Bar Lake and fishing with friends, whether she caught anything or not. She was also a big fan of coffee on the deck in the afternoon enjoying nature. Helen and crew packed up for many trips. They traveled with 17 pieces of luggage a well-worn paper road map to see as much of the USA as they could. Her spirited personality will be missed by family and friends.

Arrangements are at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Receiving of friends will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kyker Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

