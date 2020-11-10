1/1
Henry “Spud” Disney
Henry "Spud" Disney, 62, of Oliver Springs, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and friends. He was a coal miner having worked in the mines at Windrock and was also a cabinet maker. Henry was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Georgia Phillips Disney; and two brothers, Bill and Ray Disney.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Clara Disney; children, Mitchell Disney and wife Amanda and Leeann Reynolds and husband Steve; grandchildren, Joshua and Matthew Disney, Kimberly Peters and Halie and Dalton Reynolds; sister, Rena' Gillespie, Kentucky; brother, Doyle Allen Disney (Lolita) Oliver Springs; and several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends
Cremation was chosen with a celebration of life Service to be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Jackson Funeral Services or the Oliver Springs Youth Club.

Published in Roane County News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
