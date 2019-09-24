Henry Terry Powell

Guest Book
  • "My sincerest and deepest sympathies."
    - jennifer Murphy
  • "We are so sorry to hear about Henry. My dad, Jerry Garner..."
    - Fletcher and Debbie Denton
Service Information
Evans Mortuary
805 North Gateway Avenue
Rockwood, TN
37854
(865)-354-2600
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Harriman, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Childs Memorial Baptist Church
Harriman, TN
Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Rockwood, TN
Obituary
Henry Terry Powell, 91, of Harriman, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Mr. Powell was a bass singer in many Christian quartets throughout his lifetime and a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman. Henry was born Jan. 22, 1928, in Rockwood and worked for the railroad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Powell; sister, Viola Cagle; and brothers, Jess Powell and Lawrence Powell.
Survivors include his daughter, Becky Cochran of Harriman; brothers, George Powell Jr., Otis Powell (Janet) and Everett Powell (Lela), all of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren, Laura Wolfe (Tim) of Harriman and Jessica Bird (Kyle) of Oakdale; great-grandchildren, Callen Bird and Sara Bird; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family received friends at Childs Memorial Baptist Church, Harriman, from 4:30-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Tim Shelton and the Rev. Jerry Garner officiating. Interment and burial was 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with full military honors. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Sept. 25, 2019
