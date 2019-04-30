Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hettie Lucille Pair. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

Hettie Lucille Pair

Hettie Lucille Pair, 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

She was born in Buckhannon, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmons and Thelma Tenney; brother, Donzel Tenney; sister, Janet Barlow; and son-in-law, Robert Norman. She was a loving home-maker, wife and the backbone of her family.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis Caswell Pair of Kingston; son, Harold Pair of Kingston; daughters, Karen Boles (Jimmy), Twila Ishman (Harold), all of Rockwood, and Linda Gail Norman of Washington state; grandchildren, Marsha Phillips, Keith Hughes, Brandon Ishman, Randy Pair, Makenzie Norman and Matthew Norman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Millisent and Liam Hughes and Chloe and Eli Phillips; sister, Delma Curry; three brothers, Herbert, Donald and Paul Tenney; and a host of nieces and nephews and in-laws.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The procession will leave immediately following for the cemetery for services. Graveside and interment services will be held in Kingston Memorial Gardens, Kingston.

Hettie Lucille PairHettie Lucille Pair, 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.She was born in Buckhannon, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmons and Thelma Tenney; brother, Donzel Tenney; sister, Janet Barlow; and son-in-law, Robert Norman. She was a loving home-maker, wife and the backbone of her family.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis Caswell Pair of Kingston; son, Harold Pair of Kingston; daughters, Karen Boles (Jimmy), Twila Ishman (Harold), all of Rockwood, and Linda Gail Norman of Washington state; grandchildren, Marsha Phillips, Keith Hughes, Brandon Ishman, Randy Pair, Makenzie Norman and Matthew Norman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Millisent and Liam Hughes and Chloe and Eli Phillips; sister, Delma Curry; three brothers, Herbert, Donald and Paul Tenney; and a host of nieces and nephews and in-laws.The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The procession will leave immediately following for the cemetery for services. Graveside and interment services will be held in Kingston Memorial Gardens, Kingston. Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close