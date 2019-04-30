Hettie Lucille Pair
Hettie Lucille Pair, 88, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
She was born in Buckhannon, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmons and Thelma Tenney; brother, Donzel Tenney; sister, Janet Barlow; and son-in-law, Robert Norman. She was a loving home-maker, wife and the backbone of her family.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis Caswell Pair of Kingston; son, Harold Pair of Kingston; daughters, Karen Boles (Jimmy), Twila Ishman (Harold), all of Rockwood, and Linda Gail Norman of Washington state; grandchildren, Marsha Phillips, Keith Hughes, Brandon Ishman, Randy Pair, Makenzie Norman and Matthew Norman; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Millisent and Liam Hughes and Chloe and Eli Phillips; sister, Delma Curry; three brothers, Herbert, Donald and Paul Tenney; and a host of nieces and nephews and in-laws.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. The procession will leave immediately following for the cemetery for services. Graveside and interment services will be held in Kingston Memorial Gardens, Kingston.
Published in Roane County News on May 1, 2019