Hobert "Hobie" Ancil Newport, 65, of Harriman, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

He was born on May 27, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a loving and faithful father, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved to go fishing, watching football, listening to music and his pet cat Blackie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenna and Ancil Newport; and wife, Rebecca Newport.

He is survived by his daughters, Tonya Kelly (David) of Rockwood, Amanda Newport (fiance Seth Claiborne) of Crossville and Jennifer Newport of Harriman.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Ronald Cook officiating. Graveside and interment will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

