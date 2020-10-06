Homer E. Harmon, 89, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.

He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Navy and retired from X-10 in Oak Ridge after 40 years. Homer loved gardening, University of Tennessee football and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by sons, Rick and Kim Harmon; parents, Joe Harmon and Bernice Harmon Silvey; brothers, Joe Wendell Harmon and Clyde Eugene Harmon; and sister, Vivian Harmon Leffew.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Bullens Harmon; grandsons, Justin and wife Brenda Harmon and Aaron and wife Lora Lee Harmon; and great-grandsons, Liam and Sawyer Harmon.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Leslie officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



