Homer E. Harmon
Homer E. Harmon, 89, of Harriman, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church, served in the U.S. Navy and retired from X-10 in Oak Ridge after 40 years. Homer loved gardening, University of Tennessee football and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by sons, Rick and Kim Harmon; parents, Joe Harmon and Bernice Harmon Silvey; brothers, Joe Wendell Harmon and Clyde Eugene Harmon; and sister, Vivian Harmon Leffew.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Bullens Harmon; grandsons, Justin and wife Brenda Harmon and Aaron and wife Lora Lee Harmon; and great-grandsons, Liam and Sawyer Harmon.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Sam Leslie officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Roane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
