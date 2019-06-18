Hubert Clark, 80, of Rockwood, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Harriman Care & Rehab.
Hubert was a retired technician with Rockwood Water, Sewer & Gas. He was a member of Pond Grove Baptist Church in Rockwood. Hubert enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also was the previous owner of Roane Fence Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ruth Wright Clark.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Simcox Clark; children, Dusty Clark (Aleta), Dee Dee Austin (Alan), Johnny Ledford (Jennifer) and Lisa McCullough (Mike), all of Rockwood; grandchildren, Houston Pass (Sierra) Marcus Pass (fiancee' Amber), Logan Clark, Justin Ledford (Misty), Adam Ledford (Jackie), Nick Ledford (fiancee' Chelsea), Johnny Coaker, Jared Coaker (Morgan), Natasha Coaker (Rusty) and Rachelle Stooksbury (Ritchie); 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Vivian Pistole of Midtown.
Family received friends from noon- 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Mortuary with the Rev. Charles Kelley officiating. Interment and graveside service was in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood.
Published in Roane County News on June 19, 2019