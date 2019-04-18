Hubert F. Blaylock, 89, of Harriman, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.

Hubert served his country from 1952-1954 in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of South Harriman Baptist Church, the Masons, the Shriners and a founding member of the Walden Ridge Antique Car Club.

Hubert was preceded in death by sons, Donny and Danny Blaylock; mother and father, Anderson and Lavada Blaylock; brothers, Everett and Pat Blaylock; and sisters, Janie Johnson and Vernell Barnett.

Hubert is survived by his wife, Estle Blaylock; daughter, Tammy Johnson; stepson, Ronnie Hall; brother, George Blaylock; sisters, Barbara Roberts, Annette Walker and Betty Smith; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. The funeral service followed at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Matt Edwards and the Rev. Mason Goodman officiating. Graveside will be 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Roane Memorial Gardens.





