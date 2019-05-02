Hugh Russell Kelly, 75, of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1944, in Rockwood. Mr. Kelly was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood and a member of the Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403 F & AM. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde "Cotton" Kelly and Helen Kelly; and his first wife, Margie Kelly.

He is survived by wife, Gail Kelly; sons, Terry Kelly (fiancé Angie Smith) and David Kelly (Tonya), all of Rockwood; grandchildren, Blayke Kelly, Karsyon Kelly, Jayden Kelly, Connor Kelly, Ayden and Arieana Potter, Faith Cofer and Felicia Bowen; three sisters; and special friend, Julian "Woot" Anders.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 3, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m., conducted by Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403 F & AM. Funeral service will follow with the Rev. David Bailey officiating. Graveside and interment service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.

