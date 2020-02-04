Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hyda R. Evans. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Oak Grove Cemetery Rockwood , TN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hyda R. Evans, 62, of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb.3, 2020.She was born on July 19, 1957, in Rockwood. Hyda was co-owner of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with her husband, Thomas R. "Butch" Evans Jr. Her faith in Christ was evident to her family and friends. She was a prayer warrior for so many people. She taught children's choir for a number of years at Asbury Methodist Church in the Eureka Community and later attended First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and best friend. Everyone who knew her felt the warm embrace of her huge heart, as she treated everyone as family and cared for so many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Elizabeth Robertson; brothers, Darryl Robertson and Richard Robertson.She leaves behind to cherish her memory husband of 39 years, Thomas R. "Butch" Evans Jr. of Rockwood; children, Lindsey Evans Lewallen (Brad) of Knoxville, Aylor Evans of Rockwood and Misty Marsh (Curt) of Oakdale; grandchildren, Rhett Nelson of Oakdale and Aidan and Lydia Lewallen of Knoxville;Brother, Fred Robertson (Sandy) of Rockwood; half-sister, Barbara Jean Bogart (Link) of Baltimore, Md.; special friends, Peggy Bowman, Belinda Morgan, Ellen Mynatt and Connie Bogart; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow at 11 a.m. Friday, in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Feb. 5, 2020

