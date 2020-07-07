Idella F. Davidson, 89 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville.

Idella attended Emory Heights Baptist Church and worked for over 40 years at J.T. Day Insurance. She enjoyed walking, visiting neighbors, and shopping. Idella was preceded in death by her husband, T.A. Davidson.

She is survived by sisters, Katherine Conner and Christine Colloms; special nephews and niece, Michael Sweitzer, Mark Sweitzer, Christopher Sweitzer and Kim Delaney; great-nieces, Heather Amber, Jessica Bowlin, Megan Elliot and Emily Bunch; great-nephew, Ben Delaney; special friends, Doug, Jerry, Kathy and Gloria; and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Nelson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Spring City Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store