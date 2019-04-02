Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ileen Brasel. View Sign

Ileen Brasel, 90, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman.

Ileen was a member of First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She enjoyed baking and sharing her baked good with all her friends and family. Ileen loved her church and her church family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Shug" Brasel; parents, Ralph and Ruby Bearden; and sister, Peggy Kerns.

Survivors include her daughter, Marcia Marsh (Buddy) of Rockwood; son, Dennis Brasel (Suzette) of Garden City, S.C.; daughter, Debbie Barnes (Frank) of Lenior City; six grandchildren, Tonia Key, Curt Marsh, Adriane Thomas, Brooke Harris, Tammy Hutchinson and Tyler Barnes; six great-grandchildren, Trevor, Amber, Abby, Clara, Haley and Jackson; and two great-great-grandchildren, Layla and Noah. Special thanks to Jamestowne for all their care and compassion.

Family received friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Interment and graveside service were in Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. Family requests in lieu of flowers, send memorials to First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

