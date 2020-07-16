Imogene Scott Findley, 68 of Rockwood, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Louise Scott; and husband, Freddy Ray Findley.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Findley of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bo Hughes officiating. Graveside and interment will be held at a later date in Dogwood Cemetery in the Dogwood community of Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.