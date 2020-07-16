Imogene Scott Findley, 68 of Rockwood, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Louise Scott; and husband, Freddy Ray Findley.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Findley of Rockwood.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 17, in the chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Bo Hughes officiating. Graveside and interment will be held at a later date in Dogwood Cemetery in the Dogwood community of Rockwood. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



