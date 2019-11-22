Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Chapman Grove Baptist Church Interment Following Services Chapman Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Ira "Dyke" Walker, 91, of Kingston, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

He was the last surviving child born to Wilbur and Estella Brown Walker, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Nina Jones, Wilma McDonald, Ray Walker, Orlena Cagle, Brownie, Boyd, Bryson, Billy Frank and Owen Walker; and daughter Rhonda Lemons.

Dyke was an active member of Chapman Grove Baptist Church for over 65 years - always willing to help anywhere needed as long as he was able. Known for his honest speech and integrity, his life was his Christian witness. He volunteered to serve his country for three and a half years in the peacetime U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne Division. Dyke worked in construction most of his life, first operating heavy equipment working on building the interstate system. Then worked at the Watts Bar Nuclear Plant as a steamfitter/welder for over 18 years. He is a retired member of both Steamfitter Unions 283 and 43. He retired when TVA discontinued their construction division.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen Rose Walker; two sons who have helped care for their dad, Steven D. Walker and Gerald "Jerry" Walker and wife Cindy; son-in-law, Wayne Lemons; six grandchildren, Brandi and Kris Clifton, Brad and Megan Walker, Amanda and Chris Livesay, Brooke and Bobby Jenkins, Jennifer and Adam Alkishawi and Alex and Heather Canver; 12 great-grandchildren, Garrett and Ethan Clifton, Gigi and Rosalie Walker, Baylor, Charlie and Henry Livesay, Alexis and Rylee Jenkins, Aiden and Ava Alkishawi and Poppy Cavner.

Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Chapman Grove Baptist Church, with interment immediately following in the church cemetery with the Rev. Alvin Tallant and the Rev. Mason Goodman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chapman Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o W. E. Smith 1437 River Road Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston serving the Walker family.

