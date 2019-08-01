Ira Clayton Truxell Jr., 89, of Kingston, formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
He was preceded in death by son, Stephen Truxell; brother, Ray Truxell; father, Ira Clayton Truxell Sr.; and mother, Louise Truxell.
He is survived by wife, Peggy Poland Truxell; son, Geary Truxell and wife Connie; stepdaughters, Stephanie Dolsen, Mandy Futrell and Lori Thompson; grandchildren, Gena Taylor and husband Greg, Bret Dolsen, Kristy Dolsen Manahan, Christopher Futrell, Andrew Futrell and Charlotte Thompson; great-grandchildren, Clayton Michael Taylor, Katherine Manahan and Everett Manahan; and special friend, Bill Coates.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. A memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Matt Edmonds, will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Va.
Published in Roane County News on Aug. 2, 2019