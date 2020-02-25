Isaiah Talley Woods, 30, of the Karns community, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
He is survived by his parents whom he loved dearly, Danny and Viola Woods; sister, Cicely Nicole Woods; nephews, Jayden and Corey; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a very special friend, Lacey.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at New Century United Methodist Church, 929 Unaka Street, Harriman, with Pastor Gary L. Atwater officiating. Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 26, 2020