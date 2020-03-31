Jack Denton Lunsford Sr., 78, of Rockwood, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Jack served his country in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Lee Lunsford; daughter, Julie and Bob Galyon of Kingston; sons, Jack Lunsford Jr. and Billie Jo of Rockwood, James Lunsford and Susan of Phoenix, Ariz.; sister, Judith Davis of Texas; brother, Rolla Lunsford of Oliver Springs; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the Burgess Family.
A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, at Hamilton Memorial Gardens, Chattanooga, with the Rev. Jeff Blackburn officiating.
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 1, 2020