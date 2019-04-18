Jack Edward Monday, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1942, in Knoxville.
Jack was a 1960 graduate of Roane County High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1966. His career centered around medical instrumentation with Beckman Instruments and he retired after 36 years of service. Upon retirement, the Tennessee River was his destination to boat, fish and watch his grandchildren grow up, as well as be surrounding by countless number of family and friends, which he cherished.
Those to celebrate his life are his daughter, Teresa Monday; his son, Jason Monday; daughter-in-law, Danielle Cesarano Monday; grandchildren, Avery, Jack and Gavin; sisters, Rebecca "Becky" Monday Lawson, brother-in-law Jerry Lawson and Vicki Monday Blanchard; and brother-in-law Ronald Blanchard; niece, Sonja Orick; and nephews, Wayne Lawson and Jeff Wright.
Jack had a profound and deeply spiritual conviction concerning the Word of God, the Bible. He loved the Bible. He believed that the Bible teaches us the truth about God in Christ Jesus. He really applied his teachings and walk with the words of God within his life.
Visitation is from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, April 20, followed by celebration of life at 3 p.m. at Christ Covenant Church, 12915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church. An online register is available at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
Published in Roane County News on Apr. 19, 2019