Jack Hamilton, 63, Harriman, passed away Sunday Nov. 3, 2019, at his home.
He worked at Goldston's Grocery for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee Roy and Shirley Hamilton Duncan.
He is survived by his two sisters, Marilyn Browning and Crystal Duncan; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will have a private service at a later date. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 13, 2019