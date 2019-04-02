Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jack M. Jones, of Ten Mile, passed away Saturday, March 29, 2019.

Jack was born and raised in Cawood, Ky. Jack graduated from University of Kentucky with a degree in metallurgical engineering. After co-oping at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory while in college, he came to Oak Ridge to work. He worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and transferred to the Y-12 Weapons Plant. He worked there until his retirement after 33 years. He worked at Hazelwood Engineering and TetraTech in Oak Ridge. While Jack lived in Tennessee for more than 50 years, he maintained a life-long love for University of Kentucky basketball. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Gervis and Eliza Mills Jones; his younger brother, Truman Jones; his in-laws Benjamin and Rebecca Clayton; and a nephew, Todd Honea.

Jack is survived by his wife of 51 years, Edith Clayton Jones; his daughter, Beth Wigner and husband Geoff Wigner, Gallatin; his son, Ben Jones and wife Dr. Alessandra Schmitt, of Scottsdale Ariz.; his grandchildren, Ryan Wigner of Cookeville and Rachel Wigner of Pittsburgh; his brother, Tommy Jones and wife Myrtle of Hazard, Ky.; his sisters-in-law, Alice Clayton and husband Dr. Robert Honea of Lenoir City and Carol Jones of Harlan; his niece and nephews, Jimmie Lynn Jones and Thomas Wayne Jones of Hazard; Chris Jones and wife Tara of Corbin, Ky., Brian Jones and wife Maggie of Norris; Kelley Honea and Kyle Honea of Lenoir City; and a host of other family and friends. He is also survived by special family friends, Jeff and Betsy Fuqua of Franklin, Davis Fuqua of Brentwood and Bailey Fuqua of Birmingham. Ala.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. The funeral will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor J. Douglas Brown officiating. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Edgemon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CASA Corridor of East Tennessee, Frances Witt McMahan, 107 Park Street, Athens, TN 37303 or Ten Mile United Methodist Church, Tracey Simpson, 163 Overlook Drive, Ten Mile, TN 37880.

