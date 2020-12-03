1/
Jack Paul Woodall
Jack Paul Woodall, 84, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Roane Medical Center.
He was born March 6, 1936, in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Jack was a very dedicated member of Kingston First Baptist Church where he served in various capacities. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a machinist after 28 years of service. Jack loved his church, playing golf and most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rita Suzanne Woodall; parents, Herbert and Flossie Thompson Woodall; sister, Violet Cates; and brother-in-law, Teddy Monday.
Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, Clara Louise Ryans Woodall of Kingston; daughters, Karen Kirkland and husband Mark of Crossville and Kathy Rickman and husband Jimmy of Maryville; grandchildren, Chad Eichelberger, Erin Daniels and husband Preston, Will Rickman, Andrew Rickman and Grant Kirkland; great-grandchildren, Daniels, Chandler Eichelberger, Luke Daniels and Kate Eichelberger; brothers, Dean Woodall and wife Joan, Tommy Woodall and wife Margaret, Jimmy Woodall and wife Darlene and Herbert Woodall, all of Rockwood; sisters, Shirley Byrd, Alene Mullins, Bonnie McKinney and husband Steve, Wanda McCullough and husband,George Smart, Sheila Winstead and husband Vance and Janice Ellison and husband Glenn, all of Rockwood; sister-in-law, Carolyn Monday of Rockwood; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Drive-thru visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, at Kingston First Baptist Church. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with the Rev. Jody McLoud, Bro. Kenneth Plemons and Dr. Dale Darley officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church, 215 N. Kentucky Street, Kingston, TN 37763. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family request mask be worn to the graveside service. An online register is available at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fraker Funeral Home
1445 Kingston Highway
Kingston, TN 37763
(865) 717-7727
