Jack W. Miles, 82 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, Jan. 4, 2020.

He was born on April 21, 1937, in Rockwood. Jack was a veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Griever's Chapel Baptist Church. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elige and Laura Godsey Miles; sisters, Viola Gunter, Elizabeth Sherrill and Maggie Rucker; brothers, Warren Miles, Elige Jr. Miles, Earl Miles, Kenneth Miles and Howard Miles.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgia Miles of Rockwood; son, Keith Miles (Melinda) of Rockwood; grandchildren, Brandon Miles and Courtney Miles, both of Rockwood; brothers, Chester Miles of Rossville, Ga. and Charles Miles (Sandra) of Ringgold, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Wayne Townsend officiating.Graveside and interment followed immediately after in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, with military honors presented by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.

