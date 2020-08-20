Jackie L. Boyd, 83, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church and Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Margaret Boyd; brother, Joe Boyd; and four sisters, Virginia Delozier, Gail Boyd, Brenda Sue Boyd and Patricia Boyd.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Walker Boyd; two daughters, Jackie Elaine Boyd and Toni Connatser; son, Tony and Paula Wicks; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and newphews.
The family will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for graveside services with Bro. Matt Peters officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.