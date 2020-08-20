1/
Jackie L. Boyd
Jackie L. Boyd, 83, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of North Rockwood Baptist Church and Rockwood Masonic Lodge 403. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Margaret Boyd; brother, Joe Boyd; and four sisters, Virginia Delozier, Gail Boyd, Brenda Sue Boyd and Patricia Boyd.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Walker Boyd; two daughters, Jackie Elaine Boyd and Toni Connatser; son, Tony and Paula Wicks; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and newphews.
The family will meet at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, for graveside services with Bro. Matt Peters officiating. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Roane County News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Memorial Gardens,
