Jackie Voyles, 63 of Oakdale, passed away Monday, May 19, 2020, at Harriman Care & Rehab.
She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tex and Mary Alexander; two brothers, Ray Alexander and Brad Hawn; and sister, Carlyn Escobar.
She is survived her son and daughter-in-law, J.R. and Jessica Voyles; daughter and son-in-law, Loni Voyles and Josh Dishman; brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Ann Alexander; two sisters, Gail Galbreathe and Billie Jo Freels; seven grandchildren, Kaci Arrowood, Nathen Arrowood, Theresa Arrowood, Kaley Dishman, E.J. Dishman, Riley Voyles and Emily Voyles; ex-husband: Greg Voyles; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Tommy Kilby officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, in Emory Heights Cemetery.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Davis Funeral Home in Harriman to help with expenses. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News on May 22, 2020