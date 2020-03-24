Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackson A. 'Jack' Merritt. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary



Jack was a resident of Rockwood for the past 35 years after his retirement form U.S. Steel Corporation in Lynch, Ky. Jack was born Jan. 28, 1925, to Frank and Beulah Merritt, graduated from Lynch High School and was immediately drafted into the U.S. Army and served his country in Europe during World War II. After the war, Jack enrolled in the University of Kentucky, married his high school sweetheart, Helen O'Bradovich, and they had two daughters while he earned his degree in mining engineering. After graduation, Jack and his family returned to Lynch where he began his career with U.S. Steel Corporation as an underground miner and progressed to district mining engineer. Jack served as a councilman for the city of Lynch and was an active member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beulah Merritt; wife: Helen Merritt; a son and a daughter; and two brothers.

Survivors include his daughter, Patricia Cornette of Crossville; son, Marc Merritt (Priscilla) of Ashland, Ky.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Merritt of Marietta, Ga. and Bob Merritt of Erlanger, Ky.; and sister, Alice Keller of Florence, Ky.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus issue, the family has postponed memorial and interment services to a later date. Memorials in Jack's name may be sent to the Church of Resurrection, 304 Central St, Cumberland, KY, 40823. An online register is available at

