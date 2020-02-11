James "Archie" Webb, 83, of Harriman, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robert Webb; mother, Pearl Lee Taylor Webb; wife, Anna Louise Webb; and sons, Jerry David Webb and Dwight Allin Webb.
He is survived by son, Frank Hackworth and wife Judy of Blue Ridge, Va.
The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Evans Mortuary, Rockwood. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Tom Hicks officiating. Committal services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood. Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 8529 Snow Hill Rd., Ooltewah, TN 37363. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.
Published in Roane County News on Feb. 12, 2020