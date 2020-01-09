Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kyker Funeral Homes 350 West Race Street Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-376-6531 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Ray Baggett, 86, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehab.

He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Calvin and Cariola Anderton Baggett.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou; children, Karen Baggett, Ronnie Baggett (spouse Lisa), and Connie Baggett Evans; grandchildren, Marvin J. Moseley IV (Spouse Rachel Gamble), Mitchell Moseley, Lindsey Baggett, Lauren Baggett Walker (spouse Caleb), Rachael Baggett; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua and Opalann Moseley.

Jim and Mary Lou have been sweethearts since the second grade and married Aug. 14, 1953, in Athens. Jim worked at Alcoa and decided to become a pharmacist. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens and from there transferred to Memphis to attend The University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1960. After graduating, the family transferred to Oak Ridge, where he worked for local pharmacies. He later took a position with SuperX Drugstores and had several promotions that took him and his family to live in Chicago, Tampa, Fla. and then returned to Tennessee to live in Knoxville. On family trips to Meigs County from Knoxville to visit relatives via Hwy. 58, Webb Pharmacy in Kingston always caught Jim's eye as a goal to own the store one day. In 1972, his dream came true. Jim's son Ronnie followed in his footsteps and now continues the family legacy of taking care of the community. "Our family is very humbled and grateful to be part of this community. Many Blessings, The Baggetts."

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Kingston Memorial Gardens, Lawnville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.



James "Jim" Ray Baggett, 86, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Harriman Care and Rehab.He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin Calvin and Cariola Anderton Baggett.He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou; children, Karen Baggett, Ronnie Baggett (spouse Lisa), and Connie Baggett Evans; grandchildren, Marvin J. Moseley IV (Spouse Rachel Gamble), Mitchell Moseley, Lindsey Baggett, Lauren Baggett Walker (spouse Caleb), Rachael Baggett; and great-grandchildren Kaitlyn, Joshua and Opalann Moseley.Jim and Mary Lou have been sweethearts since the second grade and married Aug. 14, 1953, in Athens. Jim worked at Alcoa and decided to become a pharmacist. He attended Tennessee Wesleyan College in Athens and from there transferred to Memphis to attend The University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy where he graduated in 1960. After graduating, the family transferred to Oak Ridge, where he worked for local pharmacies. He later took a position with SuperX Drugstores and had several promotions that took him and his family to live in Chicago, Tampa, Fla. and then returned to Tennessee to live in Knoxville. On family trips to Meigs County from Knoxville to visit relatives via Hwy. 58, Webb Pharmacy in Kingston always caught Jim's eye as a goal to own the store one day. In 1972, his dream came true. Jim's son Ronnie followed in his footsteps and now continues the family legacy of taking care of the community. "Our family is very humbled and grateful to be part of this community. Many Blessings, The Baggetts."A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Kingston Memorial Gardens, Lawnville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kingston United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 248, Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements. Published in Roane County News on Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close