James "Jimmy" Edward Shipwash, 78, of Ten Mile, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.

He was born June 4, 1941, in Harriman and was a life long resident of Roane County and a 1959 graduate of Midway High School in Kingston. Jimmy was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of the Plumbers-Steamfitters Union Local No. 102. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed farming and working in his yard. He treasured time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmy was very well thought of and always ready to help others. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney J. Shipwash Sr. and Ellen Newcomb Shipwash.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 57 years, Phyllis Humphreys Shipwash of Ten Mile; daughter, April Viar and husband Rob of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Brittanie and Ben West, Thomas and Mica Viar, and his best pal, Jacob Viar; great-grandchildren, Sawyer West, Brynnlee and Adalynn Viar and baby Wyatt West, who is due in January; brother; Sidney Shipwash Jr. and wife Mary of Ten Mile; sisters, Sybil Rose, Susan and Melvin Townsend, Ruth Ann and Larry Tudor, all of Ten Mile; in-laws, Curtis and Phoebe Humphreys of Harriman, Jane and James McClure of Kingston, Pat and Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile and Donna and Danny Seiler of Harriman. He will be greatly missed by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church to go in procession to Williams Cemetery in Ten Mile for an 11 a.m. graveside service.

