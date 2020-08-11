It's been said that "service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth". Jim Little's service could fill a mansion and then some. He was a man full of compassion and understanding. His words of encouragement were filled with love and taken from his own experiences in life. He helped so many whenever he could and however he could. He was full of respect, dignity, and integrity. What a legacy! He will missed, but he will not be forgotten.

Sherry Hill

Friend