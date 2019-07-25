James A. "Jim" Wallace, 82, of Harriman, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.

He was a Baptist deacon, a loving husband, father, papaw and great-papaw. Jim worked many years in the industrial maintenance field and after retiring also worked for Roane County at the Blue Springs Convenience Center, where he made many friends. In later years, he developed a love for cooking, but above all, loved his Lord and his family, and was greatly loved by his family. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Wallace.

He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Pam Wallace of Oliver Springs; daughter, Wanda Bennett of Oakdale; grandchildren, Tabi and Micheal, their children, Brenna, Lincoln and Lily, James "Jimbo" and Shaylee, and soon to arrive baby girl, Darin "Bud" and Merita their children, Aleighana and Zoey, Andy and Samantha and their children, Reice, Ben, Brock and Briggs; brother, Paul "Ed" Wallace of Sheridan, Ind.; sister, Vera Barker of Sheridan; and special friend, Reese.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. George Waldo officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Cemetery.



