James C. "Jim" Miller passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
His love of gardening, hunting and Tennessee football was only surpassed by his love of family. After retiring from the U.S. Department of Energy in Oak Ridge, gardening became his full-time occupation. Jim grew up on his family farm on the Cumberland Plateau near Fall Creek Falls in Pikeville. At age 19, he joined the U.S. Navy and served on the destroyer Richard B. Anderson from 1950-1954.
He is survived by wife, Carrie Miller; son, Daryl Miller and wife Sharon; daughter, Cheryl Heacker and husband Fred; son Greg Miller; and close family friend, Arturo Gomez.
He was preceded in death by parents, James W. and Edith Miller; brothers, Gerald, Edward and Gene; and sister, Lily Mae Talley.
Special thanks to Home Options and all the nurses and support staff. Over the last several years as they cared for Jim they became like family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to stjude.org or missionofhope.org in memory of Jim Miller. Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville.
Published in Roane County News on Nov. 15, 2019