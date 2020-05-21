Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carl “J.C.” Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Carl "J.C." Jenkins, 81, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, doing what he loved.

He was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Rhea County. J.C. was a retired furnace operator with Roane Electric Furnace. He was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Rockwood Lodge 408 F and AM. J.C. was an active member of Dayton and Kingston Parkinsons support group. J.C. was also a member of Richland Senior Neighbors and Friends of Rhea County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Jenkins; parents, Carl Jenkins and Maggie Shadden Jenkins; brothers, Earl and Alvin Jenkins; sister, Edna Jackson; sister-in-law, Dot Monday; brother-in-law, David Allen (Dot), Jackie Allen (Coleen) and Earl Allen Jr.; and grandchild, Chavon Redwine.

Survivors include daughters, Penny Hughes (Gary) of Talbott and Tracy Redwine of Spring City; two grandchildren, Misty Wilder (Jeremiah) and David Redwine (Bethany); four great-grandchildren, Destini Coy, Juliana Fernandez, Madison Monroe and Aubrianna Redwine; brother-in-law, Bobby Monday; son-in-law, Lynn Redwine; many nieces and nephews that warmed his heart; and a multitude of close and loved friends, especially Max Reed.

Cremation plans have been made. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, make memorials St. Jude Children's Hospitial, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Carl "J.C." Jenkins.





James Carl "J.C." Jenkins, 81, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, doing what he loved.He was born Feb. 18, 1939, in Rhea County. J.C. was a retired furnace operator with Roane Electric Furnace. He was a member of Cardiff Baptist Church and a lifetime member of Rockwood Lodge 408 F and AM. J.C. was an active member of Dayton and Kingston Parkinsons support group. J.C. was also a member of Richland Senior Neighbors and Friends of Rhea County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Jenkins; parents, Carl Jenkins and Maggie Shadden Jenkins; brothers, Earl and Alvin Jenkins; sister, Edna Jackson; sister-in-law, Dot Monday; brother-in-law, David Allen (Dot), Jackie Allen (Coleen) and Earl Allen Jr.; and grandchild, Chavon Redwine.Survivors include daughters, Penny Hughes (Gary) of Talbott and Tracy Redwine of Spring City; two grandchildren, Misty Wilder (Jeremiah) and David Redwine (Bethany); four great-grandchildren, Destini Coy, Juliana Fernandez, Madison Monroe and Aubrianna Redwine; brother-in-law, Bobby Monday; son-in-law, Lynn Redwine; many nieces and nephews that warmed his heart; and a multitude of close and loved friends, especially Max Reed.Cremation plans have been made. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, make memorials St. Jude Children's Hospitial, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Carl "J.C." Jenkins. Published in Roane County News on May 22, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Roane County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close