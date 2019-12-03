Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James Carl McClure Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fraker Funeral Home 1445 Kingston Highway Kingston , TN 37763 (865)-717-7727 Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. James Carl McClure Jr., 80, of Kingston, went home to be with his Saviour, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 12, 1939, in Loudon County Hospital and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Bro. James was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, where he had taught Sunday School for eight years. He was a God fearing man who answered his call to preach over 49 years ago and has since pastored several churches in Anderson, Roane and Morgan counties for approximately 25 years. Among the churches he pastored were Mount Olive Baptist Church in Clinton, Friendly Welcome Baptist Church in Oliver Springs and Old Fashion Pilot Mountain in Lancing. He retired after 28 years as a machinist from the K-25 plant. He was a member of ATLC in Oak Ridge, Labor Union 3288. Before working at K-25, he worked as a mechanic and continued doing so after his retirement, as long as his health would allow. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pam McClure; parents, James Carl McClure Sr., and Cora Mae Mason McClure; and four siblings.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Jane Rose McClure of Kingston; children, Mike and Sandra McClure of Oak Ridge, Randy and Angela McClure of Simpsonville, S.C., Kim and Brian Leach of Kingston; six grandchildren, Casey, Ashley, Amber, Brian, Alex and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren, Briley, Cooper, Madison, Carson, Ally Rose, Cole and Cayde; brother-in-law, Curtis and Phoebee Humphreys of Harriman; sisters-in-law, Donna and Danny Seiler of Harriman, Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile, Pat and Buddy Hughes of Ten Mile; and several extended family members and a host of special friends.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service followed at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service was held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery, Ten Mile. An online register book is available at

