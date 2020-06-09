James Dallas Edwards III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dallas Edwards III, 82, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.
James graduated from Harriman High School and received a bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee. He entered the U.S. Navy and graduated from Officer Candidate School (O.C.S) as an ensign where he was active for five years then served 25 years in the Navy Reserve and retired as captain. He worked for Alcoa, Sound Design, Thermwood Inc., served as President of Spencer Industries and worked as a consultant with Edwards and Associates. James served on the Board of the Indianapolis, Ind. Board of Education and was one of the founders of Lincolnland Development Corporation.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane Fultz Edwards; sister-in-law, Sandra Fultz Allinger; nephews, Bradley W. Everett and Brian A. Everett; and great-nephews and nieces, Ben, Ellen, Naomi, Jack and Eva Everett.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, and graveside service followed at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating in Roane Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kyker Funeral Homes
430 Morgan Avenue
Harriman, TN 37748
(865) 882-1515
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved