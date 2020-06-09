James Dallas Edwards III, 82, of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville.

James graduated from Harriman High School and received a bachelors degree from the University of Tennessee. He entered the U.S. Navy and graduated from Officer Candidate School (O.C.S) as an ensign where he was active for five years then served 25 years in the Navy Reserve and retired as captain. He worked for Alcoa, Sound Design, Thermwood Inc., served as President of Spencer Industries and worked as a consultant with Edwards and Associates. James served on the Board of the Indianapolis, Ind. Board of Education and was one of the founders of Lincolnland Development Corporation.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane Fultz Edwards; sister-in-law, Sandra Fultz Allinger; nephews, Bradley W. Everett and Brian A. Everett; and great-nephews and nieces, Ben, Ellen, Naomi, Jack and Eva Everett.

The family received friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, and graveside service followed at 3:30 p.m. with Rev. Mason Goodman officiating in Roane Memorial Gardens.



