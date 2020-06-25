Oliver Springs Police Department Officer James David Perkins (#309), 39, of Harriman, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Kingston.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Perkins.
Survivors include his wife, Chantel Perkins of Kingston; daughters, Kayla Perkins, Layla Perkins and Jessie Elizabeth "JessieBobs" Perkins, all of Harriman; mother, Dena Morris and husband Bob of Rockwood; and sister, Marie Carter and husband Roger of Rockwood.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 26, from at the Rockwood Church of Christ; 129 S. Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, from the chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Hillary Broome and Bro. Kendall Bear officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, with law enforcement honors. Memorial contributions may be given for James's daughters at any Enrichment Federal Credit Union in the James Perkins Memorial Fund; or to the Oliver Springs Police Department, Special Project, 701 Main Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Roane County News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.