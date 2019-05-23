James Davidson, 83, of Rockwood, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Roane Medical Center, Harriman. Jim was well known as "The Coke Man" as an accomplished salesman and long-time employee of Coca-Cola. He was preceded in death by his parents, T.A. and Josephine Davidson; his wife, Montana Harvey Davidson; and his daughter, Cindy Jo Davidson Clough.
He is survived by his daughters, Katherine Parton (Coy) of Sevierville, and Angie Bentley (Paul) of Michigan; his son, James Ralph Davidson (Evelyn) of Harriman; grandchildren, Crystal Rose Parton, James Cory Davidson and Matthew Elliott Davidson; great-grandchildren, Isaiah James Kemp, Katherine Olivia Montana McCarter, Anna Isabella Rose McCarter and William James Davidson; his brother and sister-in-law, Samuel Eugene and Linda Davidson; their son, Gregory Shane; and daughter, Nikkie.
The family offers special thanks to the Harvey family, Jim's in-laws, for all the special prayers and acts of kindness through his sickness. Also, a very special thanks to their cousin and wonderful caregiver, Sandra Swicegood, who was just like our immediate family, as well as Roane Medical Center for their excellent and compassionate care.
The family received friends from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral service followed at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Ed Parton and the Rev. Donnie Harvey officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday morning in Emory Height Cemetery. An online register is available at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Roane County News on May 24, 2019