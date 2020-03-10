Guest Book View Sign More Photos View all 2 photos Service Information Weatherford Mortuary 158 S Jefferson Cir Oak Ridge , TN 37830 (865)-482-2464 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge Oak Ridge , TN View Map Funeral 7:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge Oak Ridge , TN View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Oak Ridge Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary



Jim graduated from Evarts (Ky.) High School, and named in Who's Who Alumni. He attended Cumberland College on a basketball scholarship; transferred to the University of Kentucky where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1965. He received his master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Tennessee in 1974. He attended the executive management program at Penn State University in 1989. His other achievements include: member, Tau Beta Pi, Eta Kappa Nu, National Management Association, Oak Ridge Rotary Club, and Board of Directors/past president and coach of Oak Ridge Boys Club.

He started his engineering career in 1965 at the Oak Ridge Gaseous Diffusion Plant. After many advancements over the course of his career, he retired in 2000 as director of the weapons program at the Y-12 Nuclear Facility. After retiring in 2000 he was appointed director of stockpile management for Lockheed Martin Corporation for the Atomic Weapons Establishment in the United Kingdom (2000-2003). After his assignment in England he retired, returning to Kingston, where he consulted for Haselwood Enterprises Inc. to the Nuclear Weapons Program (2004-2008).

He was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm "Tom" R. Stout; mother, Dorothy West Stout; brother, William Raymond Stout; and sister, Dorris Elaine Kennedy.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Edde; daughter, Beverly Sidders; grandchildren, Samantha and Cole; son, Jeffery Stout and wife Crystal; grandson, Travis, his wife Kelsey and granddaughter Sydney; stepdaughter, Lindsey Marlar, and husband Grainger; and grandchildren Elena and Emery; brother, Morris G Stout and wife Gladys; sister, Freda E. Keith and husband John; brother, M. Wayne Stout and wife Irene; brother-in-law, J.B. Kennedy; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jim was a student of wine, and taught wine appreciation at the University of Tennessee. He was an active council member and treasurer to the Ducal Order of the Cross of Burgundy, United States Chapter. His love for culinary arts always matched the perfect wine from his personal cellar. Jim loved being outside, working in his garden, having the perfect yard, fishing, and boating with his family and friends. He enjoyed hiking with a group of fellow retirees. His love for travel took him too many places around the world.

As a basketball fan, Jim's blood ran blue for the Kentucky Wildcats, and enjoyed all Tennessee sports. He loved socializing and was an encyclopedia of jokes and limericks, always making people laugh.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Oak Ridge First United Methodist Church. The funeral followed at 7 p.m. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, for a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to the Boys Club of Oak Ridge. Weatherford Mortuary, Oak Ridge, is in charge of arrangements. An online register is available at





