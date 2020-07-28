James E. Alexander, 78, of Ten Mile, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanice Alexander of Ten Mile; daughter, Julie A. Conklin and Ross of McDonough, Ga.; sons, James E. Alexander Jr. and Danielle of Hampton, Ga. and Michael S. Alexander and Leighann of McDonough, Ga.; sisters, Lois Scarbrough and Curtis of Midtown and Cheryl A. Stout and Larry of Ten Mile; brothers, Bill Alexander and Irene of Locust Grove, Ga. and Carl D. Alexander of Kingston; grandchildren, Stacy Lloyd, Kayla and Kevin Conklin, Loren, Emma and Jordyn Alexander, Jacob, Justin, Matthew and Emily Perez.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.





