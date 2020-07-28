1/1
James E. Alexander
James E. Alexander, 78, of Ten Mile, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sweetwater Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanice Alexander of Ten Mile; daughter, Julie A. Conklin and Ross of McDonough, Ga.; sons, James E. Alexander Jr. and Danielle of Hampton, Ga. and Michael S. Alexander and Leighann of McDonough, Ga.; sisters, Lois Scarbrough and Curtis of Midtown and Cheryl A. Stout and Larry of Ten Mile; brothers, Bill Alexander and Irene of Locust Grove, Ga. and Carl D. Alexander of Kingston; grandchildren, Stacy Lloyd, Kayla and Kevin Conklin, Loren, Emma and Jordyn Alexander, Jacob, Justin, Matthew and Emily Perez.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Roane County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
