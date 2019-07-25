James Franklin Ball Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of J.S. Kyker & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. J.S. Kyker & Sons, Inc.
  • "I was so very blessed to have known you. The love and care..."
    - Sue Cuson
  • "We will always treasure the time we spent with you, hearing..."
    - Pat & Ronnie
Service Information
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN
37763
(865)-376-6531
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Kyker Funeral Homes
350 West Race Street
Kingston, TN 37763
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kingston Memorial Gardens
Obituary
James Franklin Ball Sr., 98, Kingston, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home with family members present.
He was born Aug. 30, 1920, in Kenova, W. Va., the son of Beverly and Adrian Ball. James was married to Mary Bea Williams Ball on Jan. 3, 1942. He was preceded in death by both parents, and two brothers, Garnett E. and Clarence R. Ball; two sisters, Charlene Kowalsky and Dorothy Sparks; and his wife of 63 years, Mary Bea Ball.
He is survived by his two sons, James F. Ball Jr. and Dennis E. Ball and wife Mary, all of Kingston; his sister, Phyllis Williams and husband Virgil of Wheelersburg, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jeff Ball and wife Michelle, Jennifer Walden and husband Buddy, all of Kingston, and Greg Ball and wife Shanna of Knoxville, seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; special friends, Pat Graham and Ronnie Vandecoevering of Knoxville and Jim Garrett and Lois of Kingston; special friends at the Tennessee Smokies Baseball Stadium, Kurt and Linda Ellis, Mike Keen, Mike Trent, Don and Kay Campbell, Glen and Barb Byrd, Barbara Ashby and son Randy, Martha and Bob Cox, Dee Loges, Tammy Stevenson, Wayne and Jane Reed, Randy and Jenny Boyd, Cindy Johnson and many others. He is also survived by his beloved and loyal canine companion, Bea.
A veteran of World War II, James served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a machinist for over 40 years with N&W Railroad, RCA Corporation, Cocoa Beach, Fla. and Union Carbide/Martin Marietta Energy Systems Y-12, retiring in 1982. He was one of the charter members of the Association of Machinists East Coast Lodge 815 Cocoa, Fla. and a member of Lodge 480 Oak Ridge.
James was a 60-year member of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Mason Lodge 38, Kingston.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, fishing and enjoyed going to the Tennessee Smokies baseball games for the last 20 years and being with his special friends at the stadium.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Funeral will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Todd Mikelson officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kingston Memorial Gardens with military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard.
