James Franklin Fritts
1931 - 2020
James Franklin Fritts, 88, passed from this life Tuesday July 21, 2020, at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge.
He was born Aug. 14, 1931, to Frank and Ruth Fritts, who preceded him in death. He had resided at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge for the past 2 and a half years. Frank worked at Bacon Hosiery Mill in Lenoir City and Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman. He retired from Burlington Health Supplies in Rockwood. He was also preceded in death by sisters,  Helen Pauline Fritts,  Elizabeth Fritts Martin and  Mary Pearl Fritts; and brother,  Robert P. Fritts.
Frank is survived by his youngest sister, Nellie Fritts Leonard and husband Bob Leonard of Manchester; special niece, Connie Martin Garner of Lenoir City; nieces, Pat Martin, Kathey Walsh and Shirley Peterson;  nephew, Charles Martin; several great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law,  Katherine Fritts of Kingston; and many friends who done things for him in his latter days.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bradbury United Methodist Church Building Fund., Buttermilk Road, Kingston, TN. 37763.  Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Roane County News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
