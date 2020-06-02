James Hardy Lewis, 91, of Rockwood, died Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Lewis and Mary Kate Roberts Lewis; and wife, Hattie Sherrill Lewis.

He is survived by daughters, Barbara Roberts of Spring City, Cathy Waldo of Spring City, Sharon Lowe of Kingston, Teresa Lewis of Cleveland, Anita Lewis and Joyce Hendrickson of Harriman.

The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. Funeral service followed at 7 p.m. in the chapel with Bro. Jimmy Willis and Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Graveside and interment were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at Haley's Grove Cemetery, Crab Orchard. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



