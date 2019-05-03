Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Howard DeGroff. View Sign Service Information Evans Mortuary 805 North Gateway Avenue Rockwood , TN 37854 (865)-354-2600 Send Flowers Obituary

James Howard "Jim" DeGroff, 92, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Renaissance Terrace, Harriman.

Jim was born March 12, 1927, in New London, Ohio. His family moved to Troy, Ohio, where Jim graduated as salutatorian from Troy High in 1945. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a degree in chemical engineering in 1950. Jim was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.

He married Joan Titus, Saint Mary's rectory, Piqua, Ohio, in 1952, a year later they moved to Memphis. Jim worked for Buchman Laboratories Inc., Memphis, industrial manufacturing, for 23 years. He set up the Buchman chemical lab in Ghent, Belgium in 1965.

Jim started his own company, DeGroff Process Equipment Company in 1977. He retired in 1993, turning the business over to his two eldest sons, James L. DeGroff and Michael DeGroff.

In 1997, Jim and Joan settled in Rockwood, to enjoy houseboating on Watts Bar Lake. Jim loved flying his own plane, his collection of guns and target shooting with his good friend Bob Capell. Jim loved reading, classical music and camping with family and friends.

Jim was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Harriman, and served on the parish council. He served a term as Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus, Father Callahan Council 8273.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold M. DeGroff Sr. and Marjorie Lantz DeGroff; his brother, Harold M. DeGroff Jr. PhD; and a grandson, Kyle DeGroff.

He was a generous and loving husband to his wife, Joan and father to his children, Ann D. Carter, MD (Philip) Knoxville, James L. DeGroff (Donna) Cordova, Michael C. DeGroff (Lynn) Murfreesboro, Willian T. DeGroff (Julia) Cleveland, Elizabeth "Betsy" Makeever (Harry) Memphis, Peter M. DeGroff (Peggy) and Margaret "Gretchen" Blackston, Brandon, Miss. Jim leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Joan; his sister, Barbara DeGroff Bittner, Laramie, Wy.; sister-in-law, Katharine Couchot, Englewood, Fla.; brother-in-law, Thomas Titus, Tecumseh, Mich.; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Silver Angels of Roane County, the staff at LaFollette Med Center, LaFollette, Amedisys Hospice, the staff at Renaissance Terrace, and many medical people who have helped him through his last illness.

The Rev. Father Michael Sweeney will celebrate a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 535 Margrave Drive, Harriman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or , Memphis. Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, is in charge of arrangements.



